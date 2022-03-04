Menu
2007 Toyota RAV4

210,000 KM

Details Description Features

4WD 4DR V6 BASE

4WD 4DR V6 BASE

Location

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

210,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8546738
  • VIN: JTMBK33V876021925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN BEIGE ON BEIGE 2007 RAV4 V6 AWD. LOW MILEAGE FOR A TOYOTA. COMES WITH BOTH SETS OR RIMS AND TIRES FOR WINTERS. Credit Card Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
4×4

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

