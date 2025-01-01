$3,999+ taxes & licensing
2007 Toyota Yaris
RS
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
Certified
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 191,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Toyota Matrix XR – Manual Transmission – Reliable & Economical Hatchback
Practical, efficient, and fun to drive, this 2007 Toyota Matrix XR with manual transmission offers Toyota’s legendary reliability in a versatile hatchback design. Perfect for commuters, first-time drivers, or anyone who values low ownership costs and dependable performance.
Highlights:
1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine – excellent fuel economy
Smooth 5-Speed Manual Transmission – engaging and reliable drive
191,000 km –
Air Conditioning & Power Windows
Keyless Entry & Power Mirrors
Fold-Flat Rear Seats for Extra Cargo Space
AM/FM/CD Audio System with AUX Input
Clean, Spacious Interior & Comfortable Ride
This Matrix XR combines practicality, efficiency, and proven Toyota durability — a perfect daily driver that’s built to last.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Vehicle Features
Montague Motors
Call Dealer
888-996-6510