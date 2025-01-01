2007 Toyota Yaris

Menu
2007 Toyota Matrix XR – Manual Transmission – Reliable & Economical Hatchback

Practical, efficient, and fun to drive, this 2007 Toyota Matrix XR with manual transmission offers Toyota's legendary reliability in a versatile hatchback design. Perfect for commuters, first-time drivers, or anyone who values low ownership costs and dependable performance.

Highlights:

1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine – excellent fuel economy

Smooth 5-Speed Manual Transmission – engaging and reliable drive

191,000 km –

Air Conditioning & Power Windows

Keyless Entry & Power Mirrors

Fold-Flat Rear Seats for Extra Cargo Space

AM/FM/CD Audio System with AUX Input

Clean, Spacious Interior & Comfortable Ride

This Matrix XR combines practicality, efficiency, and proven Toyota durability — a perfect daily driver that's built to last.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

191,000 KM

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing
Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
191,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDJT923075106887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 191,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
