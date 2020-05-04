Menu
2007 Volkswagen Passat

2007 Volkswagen Passat

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 241,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4948329
  • VIN: WVWJK73C97P069641
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

EXCELLENT CONDITION, LEATHER INTERIOR, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, BODY IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION, AM/FM RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, AFTER MARKET HEATED SEATS. ENGINE REBUILT BY US. NEW PISTONS, VALVES, ETC. RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT. SAFETY IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

