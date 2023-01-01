Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Acura RDX

235,500 KM

Details Description

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

Contact Seller
2008 Acura RDX

2008 Acura RDX

AWD ~ 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE ~ SUNROOF !!!

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Acura RDX

AWD ~ 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE ~ SUNROOF !!!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

  1. 9463252
  2. 9463252
  3. 9463252
  4. 9463252
  5. 9463252
  6. 9463252
  7. 9463252
  8. 9463252
  9. 9463252
  10. 9463252
  11. 9463252
  12. 9463252
  13. 9463252
  14. 9463252
  15. 9463252
  16. 9463252
  17. 9463252
  18. 9463252
  19. 9463252
  20. 9463252
  21. 9463252
  22. 9463252
  23. 9463252
  24. 9463252
  25. 9463252
  26. 9463252
  27. 9463252
  28. 9463252
Contact Seller

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

235,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9463252
  • VIN: 5J8TB18208A803904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 235,500 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE CURRENTLY OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL US TO BOOK A Pressure Free Test Drive Or Appointment.

_______________________________________________


** Visit Our Website ** @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE **
_______________________________________________


PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!
_______________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50-point inspection) Certification package can be purchased for only FIVE HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified
_______________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don't use it, you won't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.
_______________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!
_______________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **
_______________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon
_______________________________________________

SALES - (905) 639-8187
______________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E,
Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Elite Luxury Motors Inc

2014 Mercedes-Benz E...
 96,900 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz R...
 191,800 KM
$15,992 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 84,100 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic

Email Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

Call Dealer

905-639-XXXX

(click to show)

905-639-8187

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory