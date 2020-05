2008 Acura TSX

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror

Lockable glove compartment w/light

Dual-zone automatic climate control system w/micron air filtration Convenience Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Carpeted floor mats

Driver & front passenger seatback pockets Safety Child seat tether anchors (LATCH)

Child-proof rear door locks

Front/rear side curtain airbags Media / Nav / Comm Integrated rear glass antenna Exterior Front fog lights Seating 60/40 split fold-down rear seatbacks

8-way pwr driver/4-way pwr passenger heated perforated leather bucket seats w/driver 2-position memory

Additional Features Multi-information Display

Rear window defroster w/timer

Front map lights

Drive-by-Wire Throttle System

Front splash guards

Variable pwr rack & pinion steering

Maintenance Minder system

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

hydraulic shock absorbers

Exterior temp indicator

Sunglasses holder

P215/50VR17 all-season tires

HomeLink remote system

Acura navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition

Pwr moonroof w/tilt & sliding shade

High intensity discharge auto-off headlights

Dual body-coloured pwr heated exterior mirrors w/integrated turn signals

Body-coloured door handles w/chrome trim

Covered audio storage compartment

Rear-seat centre armrest w/dual cup holders

Theft-deterrent system w/engine immobilizer

Leather-wrapped gearshift knob

Driver & front passenger dual-stage/dual-threshold airbags

Driver & front passenger side airbag supplemental restraint system w/front passenger occupant position detection system (OPDS)

Front/rear 3-point seatbelts

Front adjustable seatbelt anchors w/dual pretensioners

Heat-rejecting green-tinted glass

Tire pressure monitoring system w/location sensors

Titanium-finished console & door trim

Blue ambient cabin lighting

17" x 7" aluminum alloy wheels

Vented front/solid rear pwr disc brakes

AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: (8) speaker, 360-watts, MP3/auxiliary input jack, anti-theft feature

Front centre console w/armrest, storage compartment, dual cup holders

2.4L DOHC PGM-FI 16-valve i-VTEC 4-cyl engine

5-speed automatic transmission w/OD, grade logic control, sequential SportShift, lockup torque converter

Chrome tipped dual exhaust

Independent double wishbone front suspension w/stabilizer bar

Independent multi-link double wishbone rear suspension w/stabilizer bar

