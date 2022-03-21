Menu
2008 Acura TSX

190,000 KM

$9,000

+ tax & licensing
$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

2008 Acura TSX

2008 Acura TSX

Automatic with Navigation

2008 Acura TSX

Automatic with Navigation

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8966038
  • VIN: JH4CL96808C801588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2 OWNER, VERY CLEAN 2008 ACURA TSX. CAR IS FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES. Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

