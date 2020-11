2008 Audi A4

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Tool kit located in spare wheel well Front/rear floor mats w/snap-in mechanism Windows rear window defogger Safety Child safety rear door locks Sideguard front/rear inflatable curtain airbags Driver/front passenger next generation frontal airbags w/dual-threshold deployment determined by seat buckle switches Media / Nav / Comm Roof-mounted antenna Suspension Independent trapezoidal link rear suspension Exterior Full-size spare tire w/matching alloy wheel 2-way ellipsoid halogen projector headlights w/variable focus reflectors (2) front fog lights Trim Single-frame front grille design Seating 60/40 split-folding rear seat-inc: individual locks/adjustable head restraints

Additional Features Front/rear stabilizer bars 80-amp/hr battery Pwr vented front/solid rear disc brakes w/disc wiping feature (1) rear fog light Aluminum interior beltline trim Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator Auto-Blink feature blinks turn signal 3 times when lever shortly pushed up/down Fuel filler door remote release (4) assist handles w/slow retraction feature 3rd sunvisor above rearview mirror Interior lighting w/courtesy delay & fade-in/fade-out feature quattro permanent all-wheel drive system Satellite radio preparation Front seatback map net pockets Torsen torque sensing centre differential 1-piece body-colour bumpers Protective door sill trim Chrome trim-inc: exterior side windows White turn signal indicators in front fenders w/amber shine-through bulbs Dual body-colour pwr heated mirrors (RH convex) 4-spoke multi-function leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel (4) cargo area tie-down points (3) rear 3-point seat belts w/auto pretensioners Front/rear passenger seat belts w/automatic locking retractor (ALR) Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions (LATCH) 2.0L DOHC FSI 16-valve I4 turbo charged engine w/intercooler 4-link double wishbone front suspension Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering Driver/front passenger seat-mounted side-impact bags Leather-wrapped shift knob & hand brake handle Crash sensor system-inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shut off Anti-theft vehicle alarm system-inc: theft-deterrent light in driver door, backup battery, ultrasonic interior monitoring, immobilizer, key fob, backup horn, tilt sensor, auto-on when vehicle locked Backlit instrumentation w/auto brightness control-inc: electric speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, coolant temp gauges, digital clock w/date CAN network-inc: (3) fully functional circuits (infotainment, comfort, powertrain) Dual zone automatic climate control-inc: (7) temp sensors, sun/pressure sensor Fold down rear centre armrest-inc: first aid kit, dual cupholders Illuminated rear cargo area, glove box, lighter & ashtray Front 3-point seat belts-inc: height adjustment, auto pretensioners, belt force limiters Impact protection-inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell, side intrusion beams 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD-inc: Tiptronic gear selector, dynamic shift programming (DSP), hill detection

