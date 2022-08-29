$9,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Audi A4
4dr Sdn Auto 2.0T quattro
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
- Listing ID: 9236926
- VIN: WAUDF68EX8A023985
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,000 KM
2 OWNER BEAUTIFUL 2008 AUDI A4 QUATTRO AWD. HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR AND MUCH MORE Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
