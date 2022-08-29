Menu
2008 Audi A4

140,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Montague Motors

289-200-9805

4dr Sdn Auto 2.0T quattro

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

140,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9236926
  • VIN: WAUDF68EX8A023985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2 OWNER BEAUTIFUL 2008 AUDI A4 QUATTRO AWD. HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR AND MUCH MORE Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

