2008 Audi TT

2.0T

2008 Audi TT

2.0T

Location

Bronte Auto Services

1254 Plains Road East, Unit 6B, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

647-409-6177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 206,777KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4711935
  • VIN: TRUAF38J781039617
Exterior Colour
Brilliant Black (Black)
Interior Colour
Luxor Beige (TQ)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

DRIVES REALLY NICE!

PADDLE SHIFTERS
HEATED SEATS
SPORT SEATS
TRAC CONTROLS
PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS
BRAKES SERVICED
OIL AND FILTER REPLACED

SOLD CERTIFIED!

FREE CARPROOF OR CARFAX REPORT.
FREE OIL CHANGE.
FREE DETAILING SERVICE INSIDE AND OUT.
FREE REGISTRATION SERVICE- NO EXTRA CHARGES TO YOU.

CALL TO BOOK A VIEWING APPOINTMENT @ 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426

Buy with confidence!!!
OMVIC Registered & UCDA MEMBER
We have excellent consumer reviews! Visit our Facebook page: Bronte Auto Services.

LUBRICO WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE STARTING AT $299 AND UP.
STANDARD COVERAGES INCLUDE DRIVELINE, STARTER, ALTERNATOR AND A/C COMPRESSOR.

For more inventory please visit our website:
http://www.bronteautoservices.com/

Address:
1254 PLAINS RD EAST UNIT 6B
BURLINGTON L7M 1W6.

*******BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*******

ALL SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT
MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY

WE ARE OPEN SATURDAYS!!!
10AM TO 7PM

SUNDAY *******BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*******

CALL 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Front Floor Mats
  • 2-way halogen projector headlamps
Safety
  • 3-Point Rear Seat Belts
  • Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
  • Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Power Options
  • Pwr windows
Additional Features
  • Tool Kit
  • Side intrusion door beams
  • Anti-theft vehicle alarm system
  • Satellite radio prep
  • Front knee airbags
  • CD changer prep
  • Brushed aluminum trim
  • Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
  • FrontTrak front wheel drive system
  • Ashtray & lighter
  • Heated windshield washer nozzles
  • Tire mobility system
  • Automatic retractable rear spoiler w/manual adjustment
  • Single-frame titanium-coloured grille
  • Manually adjustable tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Remote trunk release w/"soft touch" opening
  • Illuminated glove box w/sunglasses holder
  • Front dual-threshold airbags
  • Aluminum fuel filler door & door sill trim
  • Pwr heated mirrors w/puddle lamps
  • Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Backlit instrument cluster w/auto brightness control
  • Automatic rear window defogger w/timed shut off
  • Driver info system w/on-board computer
  • Dual chrome-tipped exhaust pipes
  • 50-50 split-folding rear seat
  • Cargo area-inc: illumination, (4) hooks, removable cover
  • Centre console-inc: (2) cupholders, storage area
  • Manually adjustable heated front sport seats
  • 2.0L FSI turbocharged I4 engine
  • 4-link rear suspension w/enhanced damping system
  • 6-speed dual-clutch S tronic automatic transmission
  • McPherson front suspension w/aluminum subframe
  • Pwr vented front & solid rear disc brakes-inc: dual circuit brake system, hydraulic brake assistant
  • Servotronic electromechanical pwr steering w/speed-dependent pwr assistance
  • 3-point front seat belts-inc: pretensioners, force limiters
  • Crash sensor-inc: doors unlock, battery disconnect, fuel shut off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bronte Auto Services

Bronte Auto Services

1254 Plains Road East, Unit 6B, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

