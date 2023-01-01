Menu
RARE 2008 BMW 335XI AWD FOR SALE. TWIN TURBO VERY FAST AND FUN CAR WITH LOW MILEAGE.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

2008 BMW 3 Series

148,500 KM

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

148,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBAVD53588A010812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,500 KM

Vehicle Description

END OF YEAR CLEARANCE SALE. ROCK BOTTOM PRICES NON NEGOTIABLE.
RARE 2008 BMW 335XI AWD FOR SALE. TWIN TURBO VERY FAST AND FUN CAR WITH LOW MILEAGE.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

