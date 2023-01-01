$9,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 BMW 3 Series
Sedan
2008 BMW 3 Series
Sedan
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
289-200-9805
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
148,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBAVD53588A010812
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,500 KM
Vehicle Description
END OF YEAR CLEARANCE SALE. ROCK BOTTOM PRICES NON NEGOTIABLE.
RARE 2008 BMW 335XI AWD FOR SALE. TWIN TURBO VERY FAST AND FUN CAR WITH LOW MILEAGE.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Email Montague Motors
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
Call Dealer
289-200-XXXX(click to show)
