<p>RARE 2008 BMW 335XI AWD FOR SALE. TWIN TURBO VERY FAST AND FUN CAR WITH LOW MILEAGE.</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2008 BMW 3 Series

152,000 KM

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
2008 BMW 3 Series

Sedan

2008 BMW 3 Series

Sedan

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBAVD53588A010812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE 2008 BMW 335XI AWD FOR SALE. TWIN TURBO VERY FAST AND FUN CAR WITH LOW MILEAGE.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2008 BMW 3 Series