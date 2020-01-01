Menu
2008 BMW 328xi

Coupe

2008 BMW 328xi

Coupe

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 187,777KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4475838
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

CAR PROOF CLEAN!! WELL MAINTAINED AUTOMATIC LEATHER INTERIOR CLIMATE CONTROL A/C POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS DRIVERS POWER AND HEATED FRONT SEATS,ALLOY WHEELS. PRICE INCLUDES SAFETY AND SERVICE, NEW BATTERY, HST TAX AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA COST.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

