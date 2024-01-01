Menu
date 2024-01-01

ONE OWNER VERY LOW MILEAGE 2008 CHEVROLET MALIBU. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

2008 Chevrolet Malibu

97,500 KM

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn 2LT

2008 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn 2LT

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZJ57B78F157163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,500 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER VERY LOW MILEAGE 2008 CHEVROLET MALIBU. CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

888-996-XXXX

888-996-6510

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2008 Chevrolet Malibu