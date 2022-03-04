Menu
2008 Chevrolet Malibu

77,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2008 Chevrolet Malibu

2008 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn 2LT

2008 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn 2LT

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

77,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8600561
  • VIN: 1G1ZJ57B18F295118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER VERY LOW MILEAGE CHEVROLET MALIBU. Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

