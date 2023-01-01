$25,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
Montague Motors
289-200-9805
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD 4WD Crew Cab Standard Box LTZ
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
289-200-9805
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
247,820KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9567757
- VIN: 1GCHK23678F209642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 247,820 KM
Vehicle Description
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
4×4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Montague Motors
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8