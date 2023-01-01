Menu
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

247,820 KM

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD 4WD Crew Cab Standard Box LTZ

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD 4WD Crew Cab Standard Box LTZ

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

247,820KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9567757
  • VIN: 1GCHK23678F209642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 247,820 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful very clean 2008 Silverado 2500 HD Diesel Truck with the monstrous 6.6L V8 and Allison Transmission. 167" wheel base super rare truck loaded with features like heated seats, leather interior, exhaust brakes and much more.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

