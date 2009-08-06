$8,500+ tax & licensing
905-332-8575
2008 Chrysler 300
LIMITED
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9464616
- VIN: 2C3KA33G78H218285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 214,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED!! POWER SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, REASONABLY PRICED FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE. CARFAX SHOWS SMALL CLAIM ON 6/8/09 FOR $2254 AND GLASS REPAIRS ON 6/22/09 FOR $121 AND 12/11/10 FOR $121.
