2008 Chrysler 300

214,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2008 Chrysler 300

2008 Chrysler 300

LIMITED

2008 Chrysler 300

LIMITED

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

214,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9464616
  • VIN: 2C3KA33G78H218285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED!! POWER SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, REASONABLY PRICED FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE. CARFAX SHOWS SMALL CLAIM ON 6/8/09 FOR $2254 AND GLASS REPAIRS ON 6/22/09 FOR $121 AND 12/11/10 FOR $121.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player

