Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2008 Dodge Ram 1500
2008 Dodge Ram 1500
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
184,000KM
- VIN: 1D7HU18N98J213599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 184,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! POWER TAIL GATE!! NO ACCIDENTS!! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL 4 DOOR, AM/FM RADIO, NO CENTER CONSOLE. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Good Cars Only
