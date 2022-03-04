Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

184,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

ST

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

184,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8589944
  • VIN: 1D7HU18N98J213599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! POWER TAIL GATE!! NO ACCIDENTS!! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL 4 DOOR, AM/FM RADIO, NO CENTER CONSOLE. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Good Cars Only

2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ST
 184,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Color...
 251,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Golf...
 258,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory