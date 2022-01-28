Menu
2008 Ford Edge

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Montague Motors

289-200-9805

4dr Limited AWD

Location

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

152,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8189928
  • VIN: 2FMDK49C98BA58341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED. Two Owner very low mileage AWD Ford Edge with beautiful red on red exterior and leather interior. Comes with 2 sets of tires and rims. No accidents. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.**...

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

