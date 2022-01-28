$8,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-200-9805
2008 Ford Edge
4dr Limited AWD
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
289-200-9805
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8189928
- VIN: 2FMDK49C98BA58341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST ARRIVED. Two Owner very low mileage AWD Ford Edge with beautiful red on red exterior and leather interior. Comes with 2 sets of tires and rims. No accidents. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.**...
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.