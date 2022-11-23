Menu
2008 Ford F-450

0 KM

Details Description

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2008 Ford F-450

2008 Ford F-450

SUPER DUTY 4WD Lariat ~ SUPER DULY ~ DIESEL ~

2008 Ford F-450

SUPER DUTY 4WD Lariat ~ SUPER DULY ~ DIESEL ~

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9353911
  • VIN: 1FTXW43R58EB42342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-XXXX

905-639-8187

