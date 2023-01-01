$1,800+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Fusion
SE..4DOOR SEDAN
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Sold As Is
$1,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 244,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SE 4 DOOR AUTOMATIC..A/C..POWER SEATS..WINDOWS..MIRRORS..LOCKS..
CRUISE CONTROL..DRIVES GOOD !..
...............................................................................................................................................................................................................
As per OMVIC regulations: This motor vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in it's current condition.
HST and LICENSING is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,33 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-315 1885
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3
