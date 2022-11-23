Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

230,602 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

888-718-9277

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

Sport SuperCab 4 Door 2WD

2008 Ford Ranger

Sport SuperCab 4 Door 2WD

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

888-718-9277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

230,602KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9374335
  Stock #: 181
  VIN: 1FTYR44U78PA10038

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 230,602 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are ZARQ

 

A (Proudly) Canadian Company

An OMVIC Registered & BBB Accredited Company

An Authorized Lubrico Protection Plan Seller

A Member of The Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

 

HOME OF THE LOWEST ALL-INCLUSIVE PRICES

 

 SAFETY CERTIFICATE & VEHICLE REGISTRATION (LICENSING) IS INCLUDED IN OUR LISTED PRICES*

 

A Live CARFAX Report for This Vehicle is Available on Our Website

 

Visit Our Website, Locate the CARFAX Tab Beside the Vehicle’s Listed Price and Press the Tab to Access The CARFAX Report

 

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

 

 

Access Our Self-Serve Online Booking System by Visiting Our Website

 

Our Online Appointment Booking System Allows You to Book, Reschedule, or Cancel an Appointment Without Having to Contact a Customer Representative

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

ZARQ

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

888-718-9277

