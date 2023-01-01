Menu
2008 Ford Taurus

83,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2008 Ford Taurus

2008 Ford Taurus

4dr Sdn Limited FWD

2008 Ford Taurus

4dr Sdn Limited FWD

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

83,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10176507
  • VIN: 1FAHP25W88G115137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTREMELY CLEAN AND LOW MILEAGE 2008 FORD TAURUS LIMITED. 25 SERVICE RECORDS ALL MAINTENANCE DONE AT FORD. BEIGE ON BEIGE.
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

