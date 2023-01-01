$9,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Accord
V6
Location
Precision Motors
1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10344486
- Stock #: 868
- VIN: 1HGCP36748A802556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,284 KM
Vehicle Description
***Start your day to day commute with this super clean 2008 Honda Accord V6 !
You will enjoy Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power lock, Heated Seats, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, Equipped with Aux, I POD & USB Connection, Alloy Wheel, leather wrapped steering wheel and much more...
2008 HONDA ACCORD Only 116,284 KMS for just $9,995.00. With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission. The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.
This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.
