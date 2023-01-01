2008 Honda Accord

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 6 , 2 8 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10344486

10344486 Stock #: 868

868 VIN: 1HGCP36748A802556

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Copper

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 868

Mileage 116,284 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Child Safety Locks Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.