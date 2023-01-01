Menu
2008 Honda Accord

116,284 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2008 Honda Accord

2008 Honda Accord

V6

2008 Honda Accord

V6

Location

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,284KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10344486
  • Stock #: 868
  • VIN: 1HGCP36748A802556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 868
  • Mileage 116,284 KM

Vehicle Description

***Start your day to day commute with this super clean 2008 Honda Accord V6 !  

You will enjoy Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power lock, Heated Seats, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, Equipped with Aux, I POD & USB Connection, Alloy Wheel, leather wrapped steering wheel and much more...

2008 HONDA ACCORD Only 116,284 KMS for just $9,995.00. With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission. The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved. Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

