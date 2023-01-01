2008 Honda Civic

$7,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10441380

10441380 VIN: 2HGFG12628H008493

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.