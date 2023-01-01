Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Honda Civic

197,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Civic

2008 Honda Civic

Cpe LX Automatic

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Civic

Cpe LX Automatic

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

  1. 10441380
  2. 10441380
  3. 10441380
  4. 10441380
  5. 10441380
  6. 10441380
  7. 10441380
  8. 10441380
  9. 10441380
  10. 10441380
  11. 10441380
  12. 10441380
Contact Seller

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
197,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10441380
  • VIN: 2HGFG12628H008493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 HONDA CIVIC VERY CLEAN AND LOW MILEAGE.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Montague Motors

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 88,000 KM
$28,000 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Civic Cpe...
 197,000 KM
$7,000 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Odyssey EX
 249,000 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic

Email Montague Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

Call Dealer

289-200-XXXX

(click to show)

289-200-9805

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory