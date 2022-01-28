Menu
2008 Honda Civic

184,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2008 Honda Civic

2008 Honda Civic

Hybrid 4dr Sdn

2008 Honda Civic

Hybrid 4dr Sdn

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

184,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8245707
  VIN: JHMFA36298S003009

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Tan
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2 Owner, Low mileage, 1.3L Hybrid great on fuel, Very rare Honda Civic Hybrid. Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-XXXX

289-200-9805

