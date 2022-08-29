$12,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-200-9805
2008 Honda CR-V
4WD EX-L with Navigation
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
- Listing ID: 9216058
- VIN: 5J6RE48738L815038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY BEAUTIFUL 2008 HONDA CRV EX-L AWD. VERY LOW MILEAGE. CAR IS FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES INCLUDING LEATHER INTERIOR HEATED SEATS NAVIGATION SUNROOF REAR VIEW CAMERA AND MUCH MORE Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
