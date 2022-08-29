Menu
2008 Honda CR-V

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

4WD EX-L with Navigation

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9216058
  • VIN: 5J6RE48738L815038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY BEAUTIFUL 2008 HONDA CRV EX-L AWD. VERY LOW MILEAGE. CAR IS FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES INCLUDING LEATHER INTERIOR HEATED SEATS NAVIGATION SUNROOF REAR VIEW CAMERA AND MUCH MORE Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

