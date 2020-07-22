Menu
2008 Hyundai Accent

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2008 Hyundai Accent

2008 Hyundai Accent

4dr Auto GLS,MINT CONDITION,NO ACCIDENTS!CERTIFIED

2008 Hyundai Accent

4dr Auto GLS,MINT CONDITION,NO ACCIDENTS!CERTIFIED

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

126,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5480790
  • Stock #: HA08074
  • VIN: KMHCN45C38U219074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MINT CONDITION INSIDE OUT ! LOW MILEAGE !NO ACCIDENTS, LADY DRIVEN! ,CERTIFIED ..

A/C , AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS and LOCKS...

 

3 MONTHS/5,000 KM WARRANTY INCLUDED - Lubrico's Driver's Shield Warranty.

Additional Extended Warranty Options Available.

 

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties and Financing are available to our valued customers.

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

