*43 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*LOW KMS* Hyundai Sonata 2.4L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has Heated Power Seats, Cruise Control. Grey on Charcoal Interior: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE

OMVIC requires us to include this disclaimer with all as is vehicles. This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition

We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

2008 Hyundai Sonata

101,260 KM

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2.4 GLS AS-TRADE *ACCIDENT FREE* CRUISE CONTROL POWER SEAT AUX

2.4 GLS AS-TRADE *ACCIDENT FREE* CRUISE CONTROL POWER SEAT AUX

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Used
101,260KM
VIN 5NPET46C58H333993

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2798
  • Mileage 101,260 KM

*43 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*LOW KMS* Hyundai Sonata 2.4L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has Heated Power Seats, Cruise Control. Grey on Charcoal Interior: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE

OMVIC requires us to include this disclaimer with all as is vehicles. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition




-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

