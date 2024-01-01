$4,900+ tax & licensing
2008 Hyundai Sonata
2.4 GLS AS-TRADE *ACCIDENT FREE* CRUISE CONTROL POWER SEAT AUX
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2798
- Mileage 101,260 KM
Vehicle Description
YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE
OMVIC requires us to include this disclaimer with all as is vehicles. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
905-281-2255