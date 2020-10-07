Menu
2008 Hyundai Sonata

177,000 KM

Noria Gear Auto Sales

647-700-8335

|Leather|Sunroof|Accident free|Certified

|Leather|Sunroof|Accident free|Certified

Noria Gear Auto Sales

1382 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7R 3P8

647-700-8335

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

177,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5952312
  • Stock #: 611
  • VIN: 5NPET46F48H335082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Hyundai Sonata, Silver on Black, Accident free, Leather, Sunroof, AC cold, Power Seat, Power Mirror, Power Windows,CD Player, tinted windows, non smoker unit, excellent Service Record, Excellent condition, Low Mileage, Certified, Well kept and maintained, Fully detailed..

This vehicle is Sold Safety Certified.
Our price includes :

1-Car Fax History Report.
2-Ontario Safety Certificate .
Please Call us to book your test drive .
Finance Available, All credit Approved.
Warranty Available up to 36 Month By Lubrico Warranty or Assurant Warranty.
Price+HST+License Fees Only, No additional Fees.
To ensure this vehicle is still available, please Contact us at:
Toll: 866-536-0958 or email: noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com
please visit us to see our inventory by this Website :
http://www.noriagearautosales.com/
-Our Business our:
MON-FRI: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM
SAT: 10:00 am - 05:00 PM
SUN:Closed
Noria Gear Auto Sales LTD
1382 Plains RD East
Burlington, On , L7R 3P8
Cell : 647-700-8335
noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

