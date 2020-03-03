Menu
2008 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GLS,LEATHER

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

$6,700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4779171
  • Stock #: HT08771
  • VIN: KM8JM12B98U776771
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

LOW KM's,NO ACCIDENTS,SERVICE RECORDS,MINT CONDITION  LOCAL TRADE...
LEATHER,POWER SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS, ! NEW BRAKES ! ,DRIVES EXCELLENT ,CERTIFIED !

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and Carproof Report are included.
TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED !

OMVIC LICENSED for 24 YEARS and 20 YEAR MEMBER OF USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION
Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.
Office : 905-334 1355
WEB: www.importconnection.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

