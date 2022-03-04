Menu
2008 Hyundai Tucson

110,000 KM

$8,999

$8,999

Montague Motors

2008 Hyundai Tucson

2008 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr V6 Auto GL

2008 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr V6 Auto GL

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

$8,999

110,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8640821
  VIN: KM8JM12D38U903421

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED. VERY LOW MILEAGE, ONE OWNER 2008 HYUNDAI TUCSON. EXCEPTIONALLY GOOD CONDITION. Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

