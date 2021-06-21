Menu
2008 Infiniti G35

176,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,450

+ tax & licensing
Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

Contact Seller
Sedan 4dr x AWD

Location

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

176,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2008 INFINTI G35XS - ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ACCIDENT FREE, LEATHER, SUNROOF , NAVIGATION.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing.

All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $499.

Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Online / Video Sales is also available:

Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM

Or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

You can visit us in person:

Monday10 am 6 pm

Tuesday10am 6 pm

Wednesday..10am 6 pm

Thursday10am 6 pm

Friday.10am 6 pm

Saturday.11am 3pm

SundayBy Appointment Only

We are Located:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Automatic

