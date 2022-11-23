$12,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Infiniti G37
Precision Motors
1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9336268
- Stock #: 828
- VIN: JNKCV64EX8M102920
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,828 KM
Vehicle Description
***Start your day to day commute with this super clean 2008 INFINITI G37 ! **2 Door Coupe***
You will enjoy Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power lock, Leather Heated Seats, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, Equipped with Aux, I POD & USB Connection, Fog lights, Alloy Wheel, leather wrapped steering wheel and much more...
2008 INFINITI G37 Only 161,828 KMS for just $12,995.00. With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission. The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.
Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved. Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at reasonable prices.
We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.
This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.
For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657
Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826
Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com
LOCATION : 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington ON L7S 2K2
Vehicle Features
