2008 Infiniti G37

161,828 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Precision Motors

416-270-7657

Location

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

161,828KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9336268
  • Stock #: 828
  • VIN: JNKCV64EX8M102920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,828 KM

Vehicle Description

***Start your day to day commute with this super clean 2008 INFINITI G37 !  **2 Door Coupe***

You will enjoy Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power lock, Leather Heated Seats, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, Equipped with Aux, I POD & USB Connection, Fog lights, Alloy Wheel, leather wrapped steering wheel and much more...

2008 INFINITI G37 Only 161,828 KMS for just $12,995.00. With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission. The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved. Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

LOCATION : 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington ON L7S 2K2

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Child Seat Anchors
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth

