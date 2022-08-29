$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Lexus ES 350
GREAT CONDITION | ACCIDENT FREE
- Listing ID: 9163513
- Stock #: 237002B
- VIN: JTHBJ46G082233554
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 123,546 KM
Vehicle Description
You dont know classic luxury before youve driven this well cared for 2008 Lexus ES 350!
This accident free premium sedan has almost every available option at the time. Some of the many features to mention include a power sunroof, am/fm radio, cruise control, heated seats, memory seat, power tilt steering wheel, a rear sunshade, automatic climate control and so much more!
Power is provided by a 3.5L GR V6 engine making 272 horsepower paired to a six (6) speed automatic transmission.
Finished in sharp Royal Ruby Metallic over beigeleather, come view and test-drive this Lexus before its gone.
