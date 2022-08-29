Menu
2008 Lexus ES 350

123,546 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

GREAT CONDITION | ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

123,546KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,546 KM

Vehicle Description

You dont know classic luxury before youve driven this well cared for 2008 Lexus ES 350!



This accident free premium sedan has almost every available option at the time. Some of the many features to mention include a power sunroof, am/fm radio, cruise control, heated seats, memory seat, power tilt steering wheel, a rear sunshade, automatic climate control and so much more!



Power is provided by a 3.5L GR V6 engine making 272 horsepower paired to a six (6) speed automatic transmission.



Finished in sharp Royal Ruby Metallic over beigeleather, come view and test-drive this Lexus before its gone.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

