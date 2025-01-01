Menu
** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

___________________________________________

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

___________________________________________

High-Value Options

Power Windows
Navigation System
DVD / Entertainment
Cruise Control
Backup Camera
Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Power Seats
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels

2008 Lexus GX 470

113,500 KM

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
2008 Lexus GX 470

4WD - Navigation System - Leather - Sunroof !!

12546431

2008 Lexus GX 470

4WD - Navigation System - Leather - Sunroof !!

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,500KM
VIN JTJBT20X380165316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Digital clock
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Illuminated Entry System
Door Map Pockets
glove box
adjustable headrests
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Accessory pwr outlets
Lockable glove box
Assist grips
Side window defoggers
Front/rear cup holders
Front seatback pockets
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Remote fuel-filler door release
Overhead sunglasses storage
Glass-imprinted antenna
Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Multi-info display
Foldable armrests
Centre console box w/armrest

Exterior

Roof Rack
Privacy Glass
PWR MOONROOF
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured door handles
tire pressure
Body-colour bumpers
Light control system
Reflector-style halogen headlamps
Rear splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Illuminated running boards
Rain-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
Rear step bumper w/protector

Mechanical

Stainless Steel exhaust system
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
4-wheel pwr ventilated disc brakes
Front tow hook
HD battery
Full-time 4-wheel drive
Hill-start assist control (HAC)
7-pin trailer wiring harness
Limited slip centre differential

Trim

WALNUT WOOD TRIM

Convenience

Instrumentation-inc: optitron electronic gauges

Windows

High solar energy absorbing tinted glass

Safety

Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Child-protection rear door locks
Roll-sensing front/rear head/side curtain airbags
Front passenger occupancy classification sensor
Downhill assist control (DAC)

Suspension

coil springs

Additional Features

Oil Cooler
door ajar
outside temp
cargo area
fuel tank
transfer case
starter
memory
low fuel/washer fluid
tailgate open
6-way pwr passenger seat
Front seat belt pretensioners/force limiters
Body-coloured body-side cladding
4-spoke wood & leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Pwr windows w/auto-up/down for all windows
Wood & leather-wrapped shift knob
Front dual-stage airbag supplemental restraint system
All-position 3-point seat belts w/height-adjustable front shoulder belts
Child-restraint anchor points
HD heater
Clean air filter
Full-size spare tire/alloy wheel
4.7L DOHC SMPI 32-valve V8 engine-inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Front/rear adaptive variable suspension (AVS)
P265/65R17 all-season tires
Centre differential lock
17 aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
OD cancel switch
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD-inc: lock-up torque converter
Skid plates on engine
driver 2-position memory system
altimeter
barometer
Warnings-inc: front seat belts
Automatic dual-zone climate control w/rear climate control
Dual body-coloured folding pwr heated mirrors w/auto tilt-down
Pwr heated front captains seats-inc: 10-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar
Lights-inc: front map
& alternator
Independent double wishbone front suspension w/gas shocks
4-link load levelling rear air suspension w/adjustable height control system

