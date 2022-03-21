$13,000+ tax & licensing
2008 Lexus RX 400h
4WD 4dr Hybrid
- Listing ID: 8797439
- VIN: JTJHW31U782043610
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 210,000 KM
VERY BEAUTIFUL FULLY LOADED 2008 LEXUS RX400H HYBRID. HYBRID BATTERY CHARGES AND DISCHARGES PERFECTLY. COMES WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES INCLUDING LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, CLIMATE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE. Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
