2008 Lexus RX 400h

210,000 KM

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

4WD 4dr Hybrid

4WD 4dr Hybrid

Location

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

210,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8797439
  • VIN: JTJHW31U782043610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY BEAUTIFUL FULLY LOADED 2008 LEXUS RX400H HYBRID. HYBRID BATTERY CHARGES AND DISCHARGES PERFECTLY. COMES WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES INCLUDING LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, CLIMATE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE. Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

