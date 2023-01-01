Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2008 MAZDA B4000 SE V6 4WD MANUAL TRANSMISSION.</div><div>POWER WINDOWS</div><div>POWER LOCKS</div><div>CRUISE</div><div>TILT</div><div>KEYLESS ENTRY</div><div>BOXLINER</div><div>BOX STORAGE BOX</div><div>AND MUCH MORE</div><div><br /></div><div>Credit Cards Accepted</div><div><br /></div><div>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $999. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</div>

2008 Mazda B-Series

225,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Mazda B-Series

Pickup 4WD Cab Plus 4.0L Manual SE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mazda B-Series

Pickup 4WD Cab Plus 4.0L Manual SE

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

  1. 10669056
  2. 10669056
  3. 10669056
  4. 10669056
  5. 10669056
  6. 10669056
  7. 10669056
  8. 10669056
  9. 10669056
  10. 10669056
  11. 10669056
  12. 10669056
  13. 10669056
  14. 10669056
  15. 10669056
Contact Seller

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
225,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4F4ZR47E38PM06127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 MAZDA B4000 SE V6 4WD MANUAL TRANSMISSION.POWER WINDOWSPOWER LOCKSCRUISETILTKEYLESS ENTRYBOXLINERBOX STORAGE BOXAND MUCH MORE
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $999. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Manual
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Montague Motors

Used 2012 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab Styleside 6-1/2 Ft Box XLT for sale in Burlington, ON
2012 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab Styleside 6-1/2 Ft Box XLT 244,500 KM $12,000 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Sentra for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Nissan Sentra 96,500 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Matrix 4DR WGN AUTO FWD for sale in Burlington, ON
2009 Toyota Matrix 4DR WGN AUTO FWD 150,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Montague Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

Call Dealer

289-200-XXXX

(click to show)

289-200-9805

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

Contact Seller
2008 Mazda B-Series