$3,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,499
+ taxes & licensing
Montague Motors
289-200-9805
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
2008 4dr HB Sport Auto GT *Ltd Avai
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
289-200-9805
$3,499
+ taxes & licensing
229,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8189931
- VIN: JM1BK343X81790762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 229,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very well maintained 2008 Mazda 3. No accidents. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.**...
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Montague Motors
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8