Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

195,423 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

905-630-0070

Contact Seller
2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 | AMG Package | 6 Speed Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 | AMG Package | 6 Speed Manual

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,423KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8230059
  • Stock #: 1029
  • VIN: WDDGF54X68F056234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1029
  • Mileage 195,423 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner

No Accidents

Rare 6 Speed Manual C300

AMG Package All Around

Fully Loaded

 

We are a BBB Accredited, Consumer-Driven OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud Member of the Used Cars Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)

We Are Centrally Located at QEW/Walkers Line in Burlington | We Have Convenient Appointment Hours: Monday to Friday From 11 AM to 8 PM, Saturday 12 PM to 8 PM & Sunday 12 PM to 4 PM

Our Aim Is To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Experience Greatly Enjoyable and Memorable!

 

*PSC Advertisement Disclaimer

This vehicle has only been inspected as required by provincial law for vehicle licensing, registration and use. 

To find out what’s included in the provincial safety certification inspection, please visit the ministry webpage at www.ontario.ca/page/safety-standards-certificate

**APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ZARQ

2008 Mercedes-Benz C...
 195,423 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 3 Series 32...
 88,732 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Email ZARQ

ZARQ

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

Call Dealer

905-630-XXXX

(click to show)

905-630-0070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory