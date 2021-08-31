Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Nissan Rogue

208,179 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

Contact Seller
2008 Nissan Rogue

2008 Nissan Rogue

SL **SUNROOF / HEATED SEATS***

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Nissan Rogue

SL **SUNROOF / HEATED SEATS***

Location

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

208,179KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7980426
  • VIN: JN8AS58V78W147361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,179 KM

Vehicle Description

**GREAT VALUE FOR MONEY ! LIKE Extra Clean 2008 NISSAN ROGUE SL AWD***

Clean car inside and out! Runs and drives great ! Very well maintained.

Interior has power windows, locks, mirrors! AM/FM Radio and CD Player, Sunroof , steering wheel controls, Cruise control, comfortable Seats, 12V, AUX and USB outlet. Air conditioning blows cold,  heated front seats and much more....

Very spacious interior. Great visibility all around. This great SUV is a solid car that will last you years.  With 208,179 km Only $5995.00. Do not miss out on this SUV before it is too late, call now to book your test drive. Automatic Transmission , Power Options, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission. The vehicle comes certified (Additional charges $699.00 for safety / certification ) with free History Report.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer, No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly Payments According To customer’s Budget. 

Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. for your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

ADDRESS: 1227 Plains Road. East Burlington, ON   L7S 2K2

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Motors

2003 Toyota Corolla ...
 141,336 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Sonata ...
 110,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler 200 Li...
 143,423 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Precision Motors

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-7657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory