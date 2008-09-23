Menu
2008 Nissan Rogue

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2008 Nissan Rogue

2008 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

2008 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1679429009
  1679429009
  1679429003
  1679429003
  1679429003
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9746350
  • VIN: JN8AS58V98W122641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! ALLOY WHEELS, CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, A/C, HEATED SEATS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE. CARFAX SHOWS CLAIM ON 9/23/08 FOR $5289.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

