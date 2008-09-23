$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Good Cars Only
2008 Nissan Rogue
2008 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
126,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9746350
- VIN: JN8AS58V98W122641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! ALLOY WHEELS, CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, A/C, HEATED SEATS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE. CARFAX SHOWS CLAIM ON 9/23/08 FOR $5289.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
