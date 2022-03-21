$8,400+ tax & licensing
$8,400
+ taxes & licensing
Import Connection
905-315-1885
2008 Nissan Versa
4 DOOR SEDAN,AUTOMATIC,CLEAN, CERTIFIED !
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
107,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8727593
- Stock #: NV08
- VIN: 3N1BC11E68L378759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3