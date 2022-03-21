Menu
2008 Nissan Versa

107,000 KM

Details Features

$8,400

+ tax & licensing
$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2008 Nissan Versa

2008 Nissan Versa

4 DOOR SEDAN,AUTOMATIC,CLEAN, CERTIFIED !

2008 Nissan Versa

4 DOOR SEDAN,AUTOMATIC,CLEAN, CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

107,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8727593
  • Stock #: NV08
  • VIN: 3N1BC11E68L378759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

