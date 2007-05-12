$7,900+ tax & licensing
2008 Nissan Versa
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
168,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9087475
- VIN: 3N1BC13EX8L361413
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!!! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM/CD, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS CLAIM ON 12/5/07 FOR $622.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers
