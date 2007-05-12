Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Nissan Versa

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2008 Nissan Versa

2008 Nissan Versa

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Nissan Versa

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9087475
  • VIN: 3N1BC13EX8L361413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!!! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, CLOTH INTERIOR, AM/FM/CD, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS CLAIM ON 12/5/07 FOR $622.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Good Cars Only

2008 Nissan Versa
168,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2008 Volkswagen New ...
 197,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2009 Ford F-150 STX
 193,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory