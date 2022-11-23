Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Nissan Versa

201,195 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

888-718-9277

Contact Seller
2008 Nissan Versa

2008 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

888-718-9277

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

201,195KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9332416
  • Stock #: SC178
  • VIN: 3N1BC13E48L373430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,195 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are ZARQ

 

A (Proudly) Canadian Company

An OMVIC Registered & BBB Accredited Company

An Authorized Lubrico Protection Plan Seller

A Member of The Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

 

HOME OF THE LOWEST ALL-INCLUSIVE PRICES

 

 SAFETY CERTIFICATE & VEHICLE REGISTRATION (LICENSING) IS INCLUDED IN OUR LISTED PRICES*

 

A Live CARFAX Report for This Vehicle is Available on Our Website

 

Visit Our Website, Locate the CARFAX Tab Beside the Vehicle’s Listed Price and Press the Tab to Access The CARFAX Report

 

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

 

 

Access Our Self-Serve Online Booking System by Visiting Our Website

 

Our Online Appointment Booking System Allows You to Book, Reschedule, or Cancel an Appointment Without Having to Contact a Customer Representative

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From ZARQ

2008 Nissan Versa 1....
 201,195 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz B...
 172,116 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda CX-7 GX
 205,756 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email ZARQ

ZARQ

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

Call Dealer

888-718-XXXX

(click to show)

888-718-9277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory