2008 Nissan Xterra

193,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Import Connection

905-315-1885

4WD 4dr Auto SE,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED,WARRANTY !

Location

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

193,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5642505
  • Stock #: NX08328
  • VIN: 5N1AN08W08C501328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2 OWNERS, NO ACCIDENTS,LOCAL TRADE,.WARRANTY INCLUDED..CERTIFIED,ALL NEW BRAKES

POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS and MIRRORS ,ABS,TRACTION CONTROL,CRUISE CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS..TINTED WINDOWS...

 

3 MONTHS/5,000 KM WARRANTY INCLUDED - Lubrico's Driver's Shield Warranty.

Additional Extended Warranty Options Available.

 

TRADE IN and TAKE ADVANTAGE ON TAX SAVINGS.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 905-334 1355

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

