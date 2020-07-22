2008 Nissan Xterra

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

