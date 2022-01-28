Menu
2008 Subaru Tribeca

209,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

PREMIER

PREMIER

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

209,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8229123
  VIN: 4S4WX90D584401721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! 7 PASSENGER!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! LOADED!! LEATHER INTERIOR, SUNROOF, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

