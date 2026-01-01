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<p>LOW MILEAGE GEM! 2008 Toyota Camry LE Only 144,000 KM!</p><h3><strong>Vehicle Overview</strong></h3><p>Stop scrolling! Finding a legendary XV40-generation Toyota Camry with mileage this low is like finding a needle in a haystack. With only <strong>144,000 original kilometers</strong> on the odometer, this pristine 2-owner Camry LE has averaged fewer than 8,000 km per year. It has been meticulously maintained, garage-kept, and is ready to provide its next owner with years of worry-free, reliable driving.</p><p>If you are looking for a dependable daily commuter, a safe student vehicle, or a bulletproof second family car, this is the one.</p><h3><strong>Highlighted Features & Options</strong></h3><ul><li><p><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> legendary Toyota engineering delivers incredible highway and city fuel economy.</p></li><li><p><strong>Comfort & Convenience:</strong> 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, cruise control, and power windows/locks.</p></li><li><p><strong>Safety First:</strong> Equipped with Toyota's Star Safety System, side curtain airbags, and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS).</p></li><li><p><strong>Ice-Cold A/C:</strong> Fully inspected and blowing freezing cold air for the summer months.</p></li><li><p><strong>Spacious Cabin:</strong> Massive trunk space and comfortable seating for five adults.</p></li></ul><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2008 Toyota Camry

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE

Watch This Vehicle
14280983

2008 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

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Contact Seller

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
144,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1BE46K28U749439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Teal
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE GEM! 2008 Toyota Camry LE Only 144,000 KM!

Vehicle Overview

Stop scrolling! Finding a legendary XV40-generation Toyota Camry with mileage this low is like finding a needle in a haystack. With only 144,000 original kilometers on the odometer, this pristine 2-owner Camry LE has averaged fewer than 8,000 km per year. It has been meticulously maintained, garage-kept, and is ready to provide its next owner with years of worry-free, reliable driving.

If you are looking for a dependable daily commuter, a safe student vehicle, or a bulletproof second family car, this is the one.

Highlighted Features & Options

  • Fuel Efficiency: legendary Toyota engineering delivers incredible highway and city fuel economy.

  • Comfort & Convenience: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, cruise control, and power windows/locks.

  • Safety First: Equipped with Toyota's Star Safety System, side curtain airbags, and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS).

  • Ice-Cold A/C: Fully inspected and blowing freezing cold air for the summer months.

  • Spacious Cabin: Massive trunk space and comfortable seating for five adults.

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
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$9,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

2008 Toyota Camry