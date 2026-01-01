$9,000+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota Camry
4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE
2008 Toyota Camry
4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$9,000
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Teal
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW MILEAGE GEM! 2008 Toyota Camry LE Only 144,000 KM!Vehicle Overview
Stop scrolling! Finding a legendary XV40-generation Toyota Camry with mileage this low is like finding a needle in a haystack. With only 144,000 original kilometers on the odometer, this pristine 2-owner Camry LE has averaged fewer than 8,000 km per year. It has been meticulously maintained, garage-kept, and is ready to provide its next owner with years of worry-free, reliable driving.
If you are looking for a dependable daily commuter, a safe student vehicle, or a bulletproof second family car, this is the one.Highlighted Features & Options
Fuel Efficiency: legendary Toyota engineering delivers incredible highway and city fuel economy.
Comfort & Convenience: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, cruise control, and power windows/locks.
Safety First: Equipped with Toyota's Star Safety System, side curtain airbags, and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS).
Ice-Cold A/C: Fully inspected and blowing freezing cold air for the summer months.
Spacious Cabin: Massive trunk space and comfortable seating for five adults.
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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