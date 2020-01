2008 Toyota Corolla

PROVEN RELIABILITY!!! BUILT TO LAST. VERY LOW KILOMETERS. SERVICED AND RUST PROOFED SINCE DAY ONE. COMPLETE SERVICE HISTORY.



SUNROOF

ICE COLD AIR

POWER ALL

KEYLESS ENTRY

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

POWER MIRRORS

CRUISE CONTROL

CD FM RADIO EQUIPPED

NEW TIRES MOUNTED

OIL AND FILTER CHANGE DONE

CAR IS IN EXCELLENT SHAPE



WILL BE SOLD CERTIFIED



FREE CARPROOF OR CARFAX REPORT.

FREE OIL CHANGE.

FREE DETAILING SERVICE INSIDE AND OUT.

FREE REGISTRATION SERVICE- NO EXTRA CHARGES TO YOU.



CALL TO BOOK A VIEWING APPOINTMENT @ 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426



Buy with confidence!!!

OMVIC Registered & UCDA MEMBER

We have excellent consumer reviews! Visit our Facebook page: Bronte Auto Services.



LUBRICO WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE STARTING AT $299 AND UP.

STANDARD COVERAGES INCLUDE DRIVELINE, STARTER, ALTERNATOR AND A/C COMPRESSOR.



For more inventory please visit our website:

http://www.bronteautoservices.com/



Address:

1254 PLAINS RD EAST UNIT 6B

BURLINGTON L7M 1W6.



*******BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*******



ALL SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT

MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY



WE ARE OPEN SATURDAYS!!!

10AM TO 7PM



SUNDAY *******BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*******



CALL 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426

Exterior Tinted Glass Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Convenience INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS

Front & rear cup holders

Compact Spare Tire

Halogen Headlamps

Dual visor vanity mirrors

Cigarette lighter

Carpeted floor mats Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Accessory pwr outlets Seating 60/40 split fold-down rear seat

Rear seat heater ducts Safety Anchor points for child restraint seats

Child-protector rear door locks

Front passenger airbag status indicator Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Trim Colour-keyed bumpers & bodyside mouldings

Additional Features Stainless Steel exhaust system

Side window defroster

Front & rear stabilizer bars

Driver footrest

Fadeout dome lamp

3-spoke tilt steering wheel

3-point rear shoulder belts

Electric rear window defroster w/timer

Front & rear splash guards

Dual pwr mirrors

1.8L DOHC 16-valve VVT-i I4 engine

Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension w/coil springs

P195/65R15 all-season tires

Pwr-assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes

Rear seat vertically adjustable headrests

Fabric trimmed interior door panels

Drivers coin case compartment

Dual-stage driver/front passenger airbags

Full fabric upholstery

Warnings for low engine oil, low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar & seatbelt for driver/front passenger seat

AM/FM audio system w/CD player-inc: title display, digital signal processor (DSP), (4) speakers, roof mounted antenna

Gauges-inc: tachometer, water temp, exterior temp

Reclining front bucket seats w/driver seat vertical adjust, vertically adjustable headrests

3-point front shoulder belts w/pretensioners, force limiters, adjustable B-pillar shoulder anchors

4-speed automatic transmission w/OD, OD cancel switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.