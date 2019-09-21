$8,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Corolla
CE
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
84,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9338992
- VIN: 2T1BR32E98C901734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,000 KM
Vehicle Description
YOU READ THAT RIGHT!! ONLY 84,000 KMS!!! EXTREMELY LOW FOR THE YEAR!! VERY RARE OPPORTUNITY!! A/C, AM/FM RADIO, DELAY WIPERS, WHEEL COVERS, CLOTH INTERIOR. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, REASONABLY PRICED FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE. CARFAX SHOWS CLAIM ON 9/21/19 FOR $4042 AND ON 8/15/20 FOR $2768.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Steering
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
