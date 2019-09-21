Menu
84,000 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

CE

2008 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9338992
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E98C901734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU READ THAT RIGHT!! ONLY 84,000 KMS!!! EXTREMELY LOW FOR THE YEAR!! VERY RARE OPPORTUNITY!! A/C, AM/FM RADIO, DELAY WIPERS, WHEEL COVERS, CLOTH INTERIOR. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, REASONABLY PRICED FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE. CARFAX SHOWS CLAIM ON 9/21/19 FOR $4042 AND ON 8/15/20 FOR $2768.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Steering
CD Player

