2008 Toyota Prius

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Front & rear cup holders Compact Spare Tire Variable intermittent windshield wipers Remote fuel lid release Front seatback pockets Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Overhead console box Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Halogen headlamps w/light control system Floor carpeting & carpeted floor mats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Roof mounted antenna Comfort Illuminated Entry Safety Anti-Theft System Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes Anchor points for child restraint seats Child-protector rear door locks Driver/front passenger frontal airbags w/front passenger occupancy classification indicator Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Retained accessory pwr Accessory pwr outlets Seating Rear seat heater ducts Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Additional Features Cargo Net Stainless Steel exhaust system Side window defroster Front & rear stabilizer bars Driver footrest Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors Carpeted cargo area Assist grips 4-spoke tilt steering wheel Electric rear window defroster w/timer Chrome inner door handles Upper & lower glove box Front & rear splash guards Automatic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension Colour-keyed heated pwr exterior mirrors Front centre console box w/armrest Semi-fabric door trim w/map pockets Cargo area tonneau cover Luggage belt 3-point seat belts in all positions Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down Cargo area side storage compartments w/under cargo area storage 16" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks Tinted window glass Reclining cloth front bucket seats w/vertical adjust headrests 60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/vertical adjust headrests & fold-down centre armrest P195/55R16 all-season tires Colour-keyed bumpers, door handles, rear spoiler, grille Lighting-inc: map lamps, glove box lamp, cargo lamp Instrumentation-inc: multi-information display, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometer Warning indicators-inc: low fuel, door ajar, headlamps on, tire pressure monitoring system 1.5L DOHC VVT-i EFI 16-valve I4 aluminum alloy engine Toyota Hybrid System (THS)

