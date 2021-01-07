2008 Toyota Prius

Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Halogen headlamps w/light control system
Floor carpeting & carpeted floor mats
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child-protector rear door locks
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags w/front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Torsion beam rear suspension
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
4-spoke tilt steering wheel
Electric rear window defroster w/timer
Chrome inner door handles
Front & rear splash guards
Automatic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension
Colour-keyed heated pwr exterior mirrors
Front centre console box w/armrest
Semi-fabric door trim w/map pockets
3-point seat belts in all positions
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Cargo area side storage compartments w/under cargo area storage
16" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
Reclining cloth front bucket seats w/vertical adjust headrests
60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/vertical adjust headrests & fold-down centre armrest
P195/55R16 all-season tires
Colour-keyed bumpers, door handles, rear spoiler, grille
Lighting-inc: map lamps, glove box lamp, cargo lamp
Instrumentation-inc: multi-information display, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometer
Warning indicators-inc: low fuel, door ajar, headlamps on, tire pressure monitoring system
1.5L DOHC VVT-i EFI 16-valve I4 aluminum alloy engine
Toyota Hybrid System (THS)
