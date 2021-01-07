Menu
2008 Toyota Prius

127,742 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Upper Brant Auto

905-319-9200

Location

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

905-319-9200

127,742KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6476860
  • Stock #: 363
  • VIN: JTDKB20U087717969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White (White)
  • Interior Colour Grey ()
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 127,742 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition!
Vehicle is ready to drive off the lot.
Comes safety certified.
This would make a great first time vehicle for a new driver!

6 month power train warranty with option to increase up to three years.

For further inquiries contact Nikita (416)271-5315 or Ira (905)630-3201

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Front & rear cup holders
Compact Spare Tire
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Remote fuel lid release
Front seatback pockets
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Overhead console box
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Halogen headlamps w/light control system
Floor carpeting & carpeted floor mats
Front Wheel Drive
Digital clock
Roof mounted antenna
Illuminated Entry
Anti-Theft System
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child-protector rear door locks
Driver/front passenger frontal airbags w/front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Retained accessory pwr
Accessory pwr outlets
Rear seat heater ducts
Torsion beam rear suspension
Cargo Net
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Side window defroster
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Driver footrest
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Carpeted cargo area
Assist grips
4-spoke tilt steering wheel
Electric rear window defroster w/timer
Chrome inner door handles
Upper & lower glove box
Front & rear splash guards
Automatic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
Independent MacPherson gas strut front suspension
Colour-keyed heated pwr exterior mirrors
Front centre console box w/armrest
Semi-fabric door trim w/map pockets
Cargo area tonneau cover
Luggage belt
3-point seat belts in all positions
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Cargo area side storage compartments w/under cargo area storage
16" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
Tinted window glass
Reclining cloth front bucket seats w/vertical adjust headrests
60/40 split fold-down rear seat w/vertical adjust headrests & fold-down centre armrest
P195/55R16 all-season tires
Colour-keyed bumpers, door handles, rear spoiler, grille
Lighting-inc: map lamps, glove box lamp, cargo lamp
Instrumentation-inc: multi-information display, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometer
Warning indicators-inc: low fuel, door ajar, headlamps on, tire pressure monitoring system
1.5L DOHC VVT-i EFI 16-valve I4 aluminum alloy engine
Toyota Hybrid System (THS)

Upper Brant Auto

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

